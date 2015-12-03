Annie Szafranski

B. playful gothic blackletter lettering typography graphic design branding illustration black and white
Stroke pattern needs to be thicker and closer together…and a few small tweaks need to be made, I know, but this is a WIP for the back of a tee shirt for LD. I don't really letter but this seemed like the right time and place for it.

