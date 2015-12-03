Sarah McVean

DailyUI : 001 - Sign Up Screen

Decided to finally work on some daily UI! I love this idea. It helps you get away from client constraints and explore. Of course I could spend a lot of time polishing and never put anything up, but I'm going to try and commit to sharing/creating 4 screens per week, perfect or not.

Posted on Dec 3, 2015
