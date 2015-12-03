Chris Campbell

F.R.I.E.N.D (Friendly Robot Intelligently Enhanced iN Design)

F.R.I.E.N.D (Friendly Robot Intelligently Enhanced iN Design) vintage observatory photoshop lights black and white photo manipulation android robot
Made myself a little F.R.I.E.N.D - All done in Photoshop with machine parts and an observatory

Comments, Feedback, and Suggestions are highly appreciated :) Have your own robot or inspired to make your own? Send me a rebound!

