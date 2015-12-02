Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jeremy Vessey

My Father's Collection Logo

Jeremy Vessey
Jeremy Vessey
Hire Me
  • Save
My Father's Collection Logo typography type handmade insignia wordmark emblem texture vintage logo badge vintage fox
Download color palette

I just released a project on Behance displaying a collection of Logos I designed for clients or for other projects. Check it out! Follow me on Behance if you have an account! Thanks

https://www.behance.net/gallery/31737497/LogoTypes

Jeremy Vessey
Jeremy Vessey
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jeremy Vessey

View profile
    • Like