James Oconnell

London Underground

James Oconnell
James Oconnell
Hire Me
  • Save
London Underground illustration icon thumbprint colour and lines sign london landscape city animation
Download color palette

A little snippet from an ongoing project.
Loads more to come (-:

James Oconnell
James Oconnell
illustrator for product, brand and editorial ┐
Hire Me

More by James Oconnell

View profile
    • Like