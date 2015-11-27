Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jaclyn Le

Lettering Lyrics, Kid Cudi - Pursuit of Happiness

Jaclyn Le
Jaclyn Le
Hire Me
  • Save
Lettering Lyrics, Kid Cudi - Pursuit of Happiness happiness kidcudi lyrics painting typography lettering
Download color palette

My first painting from my Lettering Lyrics series! I have been working on this piece for a very special show, the UTA Reunion: Faculty Biennial XV and Invited Alumni Exhibition, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the College of Liberal Arts.

Acrylic and graphite on canvas, 36"x24".

See the full larger piece here: http://41.media.tumblr.com/780448207172a239f0861407e4d6dd75/tumblr_nyhqi3Dj5k1rjctxto1_1280.jpg

View all tags
Posted on Nov 27, 2015
Jaclyn Le
Jaclyn Le
Art + Design
Hire Me

More by Jaclyn Le

View profile
    • Like