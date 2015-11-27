Oriol Mendivil

BigMan Co.

Oriol Mendivil
Oriol Mendivil
  • Save
BigMan Co. logo identity branding
Download color palette

BigMan Co. is a media and content company dedicated on normal content for normal people, I mean that company create content focused just to people like sports fans, regional content with their own slag, etc.

This company create different forms of content and channels on YouTube and some latin (spanish) websites and blogs.

Website: http://bigman.co

View all tags
Posted on Nov 27, 2015
Oriol Mendivil
Oriol Mendivil

More by Oriol Mendivil

View profile
    • Like