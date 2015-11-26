Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Horror

Horror radiation character cartoon beam illustration rad throne nuclear horror
What the hell is that thing? That Sir is Horror! A living, breathing, radiated portal. When Horror is running low on ammunition or feeling threatened it will vomit a beam or irradiated matter that that melts its way through any target!!

Horror is one of the many playable characters in the Rogue like Arcade shooter Nuclear Throne, http://nuclearthrone.com

Yeah... Might be a good idea not to touch that thing...

Posted on Nov 26, 2015
