Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
What the hell is that thing? That Sir is Horror! A living, breathing, radiated portal. When Horror is running low on ammunition or feeling threatened it will vomit a beam or irradiated matter that that melts its way through any target!!
Horror is one of the many playable characters in the Rogue like Arcade shooter Nuclear Throne, http://nuclearthrone.com
Yeah... Might be a good idea not to touch that thing...