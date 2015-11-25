Emir Ayouni
Plug Nickel Specialty Coffee - Finalized Branding

We landed here. The finalized branding for Plug Nickel - Specialty Coffee in Collingwood, Melbourne in the land down under.

Had great fun working on this project and we’re gonna be putting out more work for these cool folks.

And yes, before you ask, this project is from the future.

