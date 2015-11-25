Borja Acosta de Vizcaíno

Monsieur Camel

Monsieur Camel vintage modern naive toddler kid
Getting to the end of the brand development we are doing for Mini Misque. This is part of the illustration style. Pretty satisfied with how the whole project is turning out :D

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
