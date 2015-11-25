Dave Waller

Flat Boss Pedals - Set #1

Flat Boss Pedals - Set #1
Messing around with a few more sticker ideas - a flat, stylised tribute to some of the awesome Boss pedals - DS-1 Distortion, MT-2 Metal Zone, DD-7 Digital Delay & SO-1 Super Overdrive.

http://www.redbubble.com/people/d13design/collections/454222-guitar-pedals

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
