Ben Gregoire

Loading Screen

Ben Gregoire
Ben Gregoire
  • Save
Loading Screen ae trim paths ux ui loading
Download color palette

I was watching this https://dribbble.com/shots/2369117-Raund , and got inspired to do some circle trim paths. :D

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Ben Gregoire
Ben Gregoire

More by Ben Gregoire

View profile
    • Like