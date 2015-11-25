Riccardo Vicentelli

FLIP / Visual Identity

FLIP / Visual Identity flavor flip smoke card layout minimal design
We had the pleasure to be commissioned by FLIP (Los Angeles) to design a Packaging Template, a front/back Info Card and the Website.

This is the front/back Info Card.

Hope you have time to take a look at complete project on
Behance

Thanks!

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
