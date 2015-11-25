Gustavo Zambelli

Six Flags

Gustavo Zambelli
Gustavo Zambelli
Six Flags brand stroke simple logo park rollercoaster flags six
In my last vacation on California with @Carla Corrales, we went to Six Flags. That was really awesome and crazy, we never feel that way before.

Then few days ago I had this simple idea for the logo of Six Flags. Just for fun.

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Gustavo Zambelli
Gustavo Zambelli
I like to illustrate things & eat food.

