Zach Minard

Winged Tip Shoe

Zach Minard
Zach Minard
Hire Me
  • Save
Winged Tip Shoe typography running illustration lettering
Download color palette

A Territory spin on a classic. Wander on.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Zach Minard
Zach Minard
Designer & Illustrator At Home In The Wilderness.
Hire Me

More by Zach Minard

View profile
    • Like