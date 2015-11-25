Matt Zoeller

Celestial Nighthawk

Matt Zoeller
Matt Zoeller
  • Save
Celestial Nighthawk helmet illustration design video games destiny
Download color palette

Destiny has been one of my favorite games for the past year, and I always loved the design of the armor you can acquire.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Matt Zoeller
Matt Zoeller

More by Matt Zoeller

View profile
    • Like