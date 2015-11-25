Neil Ryan

Scrappy Player Black IPA

Working on a beer label for a friend who makes some pretty incredible beer…in his basement. This one was named after The League, when they are talking about the scrappy (white) players. Ironically, this is a black IPA. If you've ever watched the league, you won't be offended, if you haven't, go watch The League.

