Shred!

Shred! illustration jump rockin out music solo shredding guitar maeve loosekeys
Maeve shreddin' on guitar is just a necessary part of our day..

A fun bit I got to animate (Illustrated by @Jake Williams) from the process video that we just posted yesterday from all of us at @LooseKeys, take a look!

https://vimeo.com/146820911

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
