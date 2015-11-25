Erfan

Studying made simple

Erfan
Erfan
Hire Me
  • Save
Studying made simple purple blue lines progress contribution study learning document shield flat logo university
Download color palette

4 polished logo alternatives for a rebrand of an e-learning study app. The attributes were:

- University
- Contribution
- Easy
- Progress

See the full case study on Behance

_

Press L for LOVE
_

And find me on Behance & Twitter

Erfan
Erfan
German UX Director with 10+ years in Product & Branding
Hire Me

More by Erfan

View profile
    • Like