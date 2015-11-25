Nick Volkert

Sales Milestone Graphic

jump rope coach exercise screw fastener toilet paper catalog
When Grainger had a sales milestone I created a poster to commemorate it. Here's a catalog whipping a roll of TP and a bolt into shape to keep them sales coming!

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Creative in Greater Chicagoland. Go SOX!

