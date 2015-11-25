Mark Sarmel

Leon the Professional

Mark Sarmel
Mark Sarmel
  • Save
Leon the Professional sarmel detroit la gallery print art the professional leon
Download color palette

Piece for the Crazy 4 Cult show at Gallery 1988 in LA. See the whole piece here: http://tinyurl.com/o9skqqk

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Mark Sarmel
Mark Sarmel

More by Mark Sarmel

View profile
    • Like