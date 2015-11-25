Lara Bispinck

Everywhere you go – business card

Lara Bispinck
Lara Bispinck
  • Save
Everywhere you go – business card label trees silkscreen edge colouring paper mountain bear business card design logo embossing refinement
Download color palette

Personal business card, hand screen-printed on 300g paper, refined with an embossed logo and a yellow edge colouring.

Lara Bispinck
Lara Bispinck

More by Lara Bispinck

View profile
    • Like