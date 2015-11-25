Good for Sale
'I'll Ride With You' pin button

'I'll Ride With You' pin button subway streetcar bus ttc public transit islamophobia discrimination racism solidarity pin button illridewithyou

I'll Ride With You — 1.25" Pin Button

I'll Ride With You — 1.25" Pin Button

A little personal project of mine, building on #illridewithyou. Here's how the idea came together: https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10153672745879831.

It's available for purchase through my website: http://bit.ly/ridewithyou

