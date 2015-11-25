JayCruz

Daily Ui: Day 7 - Settings

JayCruz
JayCruz
  • Save
Daily Ui: Day 7 - Settings ios 007 ui app settings dailyui
Download color palette

Nothing fancy. Just added the most common things you expect to see there.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
JayCruz
JayCruz

More by JayCruz

View profile
    • Like