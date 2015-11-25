Nathan Wilson

BE happy BE kind is now live!

I'm pleased to announce BE happy BE Kind is now live!

A website that will give you an inspirational quotes, every time you refresh the page a different quote will appear.

Lets be happy be kind :)

http://www.behappybekind.com/

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
