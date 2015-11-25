User Avatars

Justin Floyd
We're currently working on mobile app that will primarily be used by children. We tossed around the idea of letting the kids upload a profile photo of themselves, but to be considerate of their safety, we decided to go with simple illustrated avatars.

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
