Pancakesgiving

Pancakesgiving brunch halftone stack texture line art vector breakfast butter stickermule sticker pancake
Pancake breakfasts are my bread & butter. I am also a firm believer in the fact that a pancake should taste good on its own, sans syrupy sweetness.

If I had my way, the whole family would be chowing down on their own healthy stack of pancakes Thanksgiving evening.

Rebound of
Thanksgiving Sticker Design Contest
By Sticker Mule
