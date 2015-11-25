Axel Boberg

Apple black-friday ad

Axel Boberg
Axel Boberg
  • Save
Apple black-friday ad friday black clean apple
Download color palette

I played around with the Apple wallpaper I made a while ago and turned it into an Apple black-friday poster/ad/image. Maybe it's a bit difficult to understand but I thought it fit now when the empire is rising.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Axel Boberg
Axel Boberg

More by Axel Boberg

View profile
    • Like