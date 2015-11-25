Remo Studio

Design for 1024404 pre-alpha version

Design for 1024404 pre-alpha version
1024404.com is a mail subscribe service for finding job, also a lean-startup project. We design this pre-alpha version for them, and finish the font-end development work in about 3 days.

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
