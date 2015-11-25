Jason Schwartz

Dracula Family Art Direction

Jason Schwartz
Jason Schwartz
  • Save
Dracula Family Art Direction dark black neon gradient modern clean minimalism black and white
Download color palette

💎 Art Direction for the new Dracula Family site launching in about two weeks. The Dracula Family is the new creative outlet for @Amy Nicole Schwartz and me @Jason Schwartz.

Woot.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Jason Schwartz
Jason Schwartz

More by Jason Schwartz

View profile
    • Like