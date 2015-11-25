Passion Fruit Final

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We've got color! This is the final layout and colors used in my project. I chose colors based of the real fruit so there would be a direct connection to my illustrations.
Want to see how I used this illustration? Check it out here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/31542475/mikes-HARDER-Passion-Fruit-Can-Design