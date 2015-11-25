Igor Babariko

Geometry

Igor Babariko
Igor Babariko
  • Save
Geometry cube square lines green intro after effects animation logo flat
Download color palette

Here is my personal logo.
Big thanks for animation to Yaroslav Kononov

More logos on: Behance
Let me know what you think ! Thanks

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Igor Babariko
Igor Babariko

More by Igor Babariko

View profile
    • Like