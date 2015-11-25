Fabricio Rosa Marques

Samurai Banana

Fabricio Rosa Marques
Fabricio Rosa Marques
  • Save
Samurai Banana contest stickermule illustration digital painting photoshop samurai sword banana sticker
Download color palette

My favorite food to share with friends and family? Clearly bananas. Unfortunately those bananas have developed their own sorts of defense mechanisms over time...

D2a9bd618c5d30d325e74c04fe7c1d43
Rebound of
Thanksgiving Sticker Design Contest
By Sticker Mule
Fabricio Rosa Marques
Fabricio Rosa Marques
Product Design, Illustration & Animation

More by Fabricio Rosa Marques

View profile
    • Like