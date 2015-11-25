Daniele Simonelli

Moscow landmarks

Some elements for a bigger thing I've designed for the London based app Great Little Place. You have to wait just few more days and you're going to see a lot of cool stuff from a lot of great designer. Just remember to refresh this link during the next days! http://store.greatlittleplace.com :)

Freelance Illustrator & Graphic Designer.
