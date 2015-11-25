Admir Hadžić

DEVAWARD + SOTDA

DEVAWARD + SOTDA web ui ux portfolio site of the day awwwards awards
"Surround yourself with good people who encourage and love you. There are always ups and downs, no matter how successful you are." - Liana Liberato

Thanks everyone who made this happen, you all are true heroes to me :D #‎DEVAWARD & #‎SOTD @Awwwards

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
