ALERT 312, WIP

ALERT 312, WIP
Here's a WIP of the Hifi Native duo, ALERT 312. Their new album Upside Eternal came out in last month. I've been jammin' to it as inspiration for this piece. Their flavor of alternative hip-hop, fusion of genre's, and truth affirming message has been a blessing to me. I look up to these guys because of their creativity and Christ centered content.

Any thoughts on where this is going so far?

P.S. These @Kyle T. Webster brushes are so good!

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
