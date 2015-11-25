Gaye Elam

Children's bulletin cover

Gaye Elam
Gaye Elam
  • Save
Children's bulletin cover northside church illustration christmas
Download color palette

One of 3 ideas for Northside Church Children's Bulletin cover for Christmas Eve

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Gaye Elam
Gaye Elam

More by Gaye Elam

View profile
    • Like