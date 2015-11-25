🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Dribbbler,
I'm currently working on small project for a local Emcee. It was fun to experiment different kind of design and layouts though it's just a one page 'Profile Design' site.
I've came out with quite a few options and this is one of my favourite. Hope you like it! I'm still exploring other options so stay tuned for more!
