Stoyan Daskaloff
SliceCrowd

Notification Menu Animation

Stoyan Daskaloff
SliceCrowd
Stoyan Daskaloff for SliceCrowd
Hire Us
  • Save
Notification Menu Animation minimal almost flat smooth animation menu notifications
Download color palette

Hey guys,
this is one very quick animation that I did for the Front-End Devs from SliceCrowd in order to illustrate the exact way how I imagine this menu :)

Hope you like it !

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
SliceCrowd
SliceCrowd
Hire Us

More by SliceCrowd

View profile
    • Like