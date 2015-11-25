Capsule app logo

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Capsule is a mobile application that is meant to be the trigger of a new way to manage relationships. Getting back in touch with friends that you no longer talk to for no reason is now made easy.
Discover more on: http://alexaneminga.com/
Project made at Gobelins School.
Conception, Art Direction & Interaction Design:
Alexane MINGA - Marjorie ROUFFET
Conception & iOS Development:
Clément BARDON - Jérémie DEVOOS - Geoffrey THENOT