Animade

Click A Cloud

Animade
Animade
  • Save
Click A Cloud anya hindmarch rainbows clouds interactive digital design web web toy animation animade
Download color palette

Let the festive fun begin! We made some clouds explode with rainbows and things for Anya Hindmarch’s new campaign.

More cloud action here—http://animade.tv/work/resort-2016-campaign

Animade
Animade

More by Animade

View profile
    • Like