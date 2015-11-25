Jordan Harper

Fine Arts Catalog

Jordan Harper
Jordan Harper
Hire Me
  • Save
Fine Arts Catalog illustration minnesota state fair font type
Download color palette

A few previous post coming together into one catalog for the Minnesota State Fair Fine Arts Exhibition... Each Year more then 250,000 people attend the MSF Fine Arts Exhibition over the 12 day event making it the 3rd most visited museum of gallery space in Minnesota

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Jordan Harper
Jordan Harper
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jordan Harper

View profile
    • Like