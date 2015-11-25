Timo Meyer

Deep Space

Honored to be part of Ferocious Quarterly No.4

This issue pairs up artists and makes them work on two different spreads that go together (theme of the left half is "deep sea", theme on the right half is "deep space"). My entry focuses on the deep space probes. The deep sea half on the left was done by Trevor Basset.

Posted on Nov 25, 2015
