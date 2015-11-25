Christopher B.

"Hut, Hut, Hike!"

Christopher B.
Christopher B.
Hire Me
  • Save
"Hut, Hut, Hike!" redesign ui ux responsive web design
Download color palette

Designed the new responsive website for i1Biometrics.

Check out the live version i1Biometrics

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Christopher B.
Christopher B.
Visual Designer for web & digital products
Hire Me

More by Christopher B.

View profile
    • Like