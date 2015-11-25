Client Project - BodyLab NI

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The gym I go to seen my lettering I shared on Facebook & asked me could I do a few things for them.. Today the boss mailed me this quote so I got sketching!
"The secret to your own success is your own hard work & focus. Our goal is to give you the tools to accelerate that success. We are not here to make it easy, we are here to make it possible."
Full image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/hayleygregg/22674462673/in/dateposted-public/