Client Project - BodyLab NI

The gym I go to seen my lettering I shared on Facebook & asked me could I do a few things for them.. Today the boss mailed me this quote so I got sketching!

"The secret to your own success is your own hard work & focus. Our goal is to give you the tools to accelerate that success. We are not here to make it easy, we are here to make it possible."

Full image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/hayleygregg/22674462673/in/dateposted-public/