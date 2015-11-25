Simon Whittaker

New family

Simon Whittaker
Simon Whittaker
  • Save
New family illustration textured vector affinity designer work in progress
Download color palette

Trying out Affinity Designer for the first time properly. Enjoying what it can do so far.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Simon Whittaker
Simon Whittaker

More by Simon Whittaker

View profile
    • Like