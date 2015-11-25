Barbara Haupt

The Rainbow Fish

portugal lisbon tiles azulejo azulejos childrens book fish streetart rainbowfish
This project displays the well known childrens' book "The Rainbow Fish" by Marcus Pfister as a visual narrative in the urban environment of Lisbon. The story takes place in the district of Santos and is shown in the form of graffitis on the famous Azulejos - the tiles in Lisbon.
Check out the full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/31552263/The-Rainbow-Fish

