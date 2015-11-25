Aaron Miller

Daily UI – 025/100 days

Aaron Miller
Aaron Miller
  • Save
Daily UI – 025/100 days ui 100daysofui dailyui cooking interface app guide tv
Download color palette

025/100 days.

A quick lunchtime 20 minute attempt, little iPad style TV app.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Aaron Miller
Aaron Miller

More by Aaron Miller

View profile
    • Like