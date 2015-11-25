Hey guys!

Are you looking for a fresh, quality template to boost your holiday email marketing campaign? Just check out this Thanksgiving freebie! It's fully responsive, 100% cross-browser compatible and supports the most popular email marketing services like MailChimp, CampaignMonitor, and StampReady!

Enjoy! :)

https://pixelbuddha.net/freebie/thanksgiving-email-template-html-free