Andrey ✪ Antar

Article Page for UP 2.0

Andrey ✪ Antar
Andrey ✪ Antar
  • Save
Article Page for UP 2.0 free mockup freebie article page real estate property realty luxury elite minimal monotone gray
Download color palette

I designed a typical page of the Articles

Follow me on Dribbble | Behance | Graphicriver

851a717bc58d5d19393e8818c9eb7384
Rebound of
Gifts SuperStore 2.0 | Gift Guide
By Andrey ✪ Antar
Andrey ✪ Antar
Andrey ✪ Antar

More by Andrey ✪ Antar

View profile
    • Like